Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

BANC stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $883.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,584,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $5,997,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Banc of California by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.