Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,158,508 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $230,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after buying an additional 26,468,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,005.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,654,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 6,052,876 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,715,000 after buying an additional 5,496,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 28.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,384,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,409,000 after buying an additional 4,032,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $18,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

BBD opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

