BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

BDORY stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

