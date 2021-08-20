BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
BDORY stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
