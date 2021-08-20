Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,758 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,049,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.