Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 857,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 40,315,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

