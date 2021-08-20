Bank OZK Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank OZK cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 159,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.41. 675,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,944,748. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

