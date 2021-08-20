Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.05. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

