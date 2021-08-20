Bank OZK Sells 200 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank OZK trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Entergy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 19.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

ETR traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,744. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.