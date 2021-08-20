Bank OZK Sells 85 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank OZK decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

