Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98. Banner has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, analysts predict that Banner will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Banner by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 116,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Banner by 109,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Banner by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

