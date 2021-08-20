Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

BZUN stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04. Baozun has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

