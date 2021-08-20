Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BZUN opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. Baozun has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZUN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

