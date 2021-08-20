Barclays Lowers Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $35.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.91.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.61 on Monday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after purchasing an additional 312,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,447 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Aramark by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,477 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

