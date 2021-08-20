Barclays Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.
CRCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.
Shares of CRCT opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,953,787 shares of company stock worth $118,153,793 over the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
