Barclays Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of CRCT opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,953,787 shares of company stock worth $118,153,793 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

