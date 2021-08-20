Basid Coin (BASID) Market Capitalization Tops $66.81 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $66.81 million and $4.55 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.39 or 0.00852693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,185,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

