Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:BXRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

