Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.09. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $59,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 78,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,597. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

