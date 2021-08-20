Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €99.57 ($117.14).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €2.42 ($2.85) on Friday, hitting €77.43 ($91.09). 1,743,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €56.10 ($66.00) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

