Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,200 shares of company stock worth $86,848,258. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.20. 268,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,907,210. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.21. The stock has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

