Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 926.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 897.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,782,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.79. 2,835,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,308. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

