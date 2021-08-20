Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 21,261 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.73. 10,586,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

