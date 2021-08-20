Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,583 shares of company stock valued at $30,859,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.29. 11,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,345. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

