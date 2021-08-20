Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 44,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.20. 535,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,557. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

