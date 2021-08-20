Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seagen by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 6,800.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

