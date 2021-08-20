Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.15 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $473.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

