Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $39,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $21.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,541.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,471. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,562.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,443.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $47,594,587. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.