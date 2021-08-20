Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $639,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $128.32.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

