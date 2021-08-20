Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 901 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Okta by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after purchasing an additional 401,363 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,583 shares of company stock valued at $30,859,915. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

