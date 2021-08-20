Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,767 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,834. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

GLW stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,385. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.