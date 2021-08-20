Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 477 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

