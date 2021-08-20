Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.33.

BDX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.30. 1,115,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,062. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

