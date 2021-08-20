Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €58.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BC8. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €167.71 ($197.31).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 opened at €58.84 ($69.22) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €57.88 ($68.09) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €156.25.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.