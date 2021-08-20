Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JEN. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

ETR JEN opened at €29.02 ($34.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12 month high of €31.38 ($36.92).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

