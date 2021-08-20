Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 203,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,668,976 shares.The stock last traded at $112.32 and had previously closed at $109.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

