Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Capitalization Hits $10.73 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 89.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00141413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00150428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.40 or 0.99705120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.26 or 0.00906228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00722964 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,735,369 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars.

