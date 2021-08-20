BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.74 Per Share

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 2.7356 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous final dividend of $0.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.