BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Increases Dividend to $4.00 Per Share

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.

BHP Group has raised its dividend by 44.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 117.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $58.96 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.88.

Several research firms recently commented on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BHP Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.