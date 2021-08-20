Big Lots (BIG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 27th. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Big Lots stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

