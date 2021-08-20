BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $111,500.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 673,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,910. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -81.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

