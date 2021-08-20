Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.70 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS.

Shares of BILI opened at $65.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.