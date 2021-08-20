Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.70 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILI. HSBC lowered their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

