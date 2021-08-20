Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,055.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,036 shares of company stock worth $33,367,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -256.34 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $211.85.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.