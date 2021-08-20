Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $680.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,739,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

