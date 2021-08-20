Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 16,753,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

