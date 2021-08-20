Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,569,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

