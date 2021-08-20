Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,916. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01.

