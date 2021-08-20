Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.05. 964,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

