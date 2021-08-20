Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

