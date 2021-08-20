BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $541,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $537,720.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.63, a PEG ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.