Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 22.7% in July

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

