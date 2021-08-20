Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 22.7% in July

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
See Also: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.